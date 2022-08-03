Spencer Pierce, 55, is in police custody in connection to the fatal stabbing Monday night at the Sonic Drive-In on Merle Hay Road.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man was arrested in connection to an incident Monday night at a Sonic Drive-In, according to the Johnston Police Department.

Police responded to the report of a stabbing at about 5:15 p.m. Monday at the Sonic on Merle Hay Road. The victim, 20-year-old Jermaine Whitaker Moses of Des Moines, was taken to a hospital, where he later died from injuries.

Spencer Antowyn Pierce, 55, of Des Moines was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder and burglary with bodily injury, according to the police department.

Pierce and the victim knew each other, the department added.