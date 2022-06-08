Police report string of car burglaries, thefts in Des Moines County

The incidents, which took place across the county overnight Saturday and Sunday, saw numerous vehicles being burgled or outright stolen.

DES MOINES COUNTY, Iowa — Des Moines County authorities are investigating a series of car burglaries and thefts that took place over the weekend.

According to the Des Moines County Sheriff's Office, in the evening of June 4 and early morning of June 5, authorities received numerous reports that cars had been broken into and burgled or outright stolen.

The reports, which were made first from Danville before more came in from New London and Burlington, revealed that items like cash, tools, clothes, wallets and purses had been stolen from cars.

Three stolen vehicles were also reported, which were all later recovered by police.

The sheriff's office has launched an investigation and already conducted multiple interviews. They believe that the incidents are connected.

Police remind the public to make sure vehicles are secure and to not leave keys or valuables inside.

No information about potential suspects was given.