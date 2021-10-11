Des Moines activist guilty of theft for taking police flyer

An activist was found guilty of 1st-degree theft for taking a police flyer used to identify protesters during a 2020 racial justice protest.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A judge has found a Des Moines activist guilty of first-degree theft for taking a police flyer used to identify protesters from an officer's back pocket during a protest last year.

The Des Moines Register reported 27-year-old Alexandria Dea was found guilty Monday by District Court Judge David Porter. This was after she waived her right to a jury trial and consented to allow the judge to base his decision on facts already on the record.

According to The Des Moines Register, during a racial justice protest on July 1, 2020, Dea picked up an officer's radio that had fallen to the ground, threw the radio away and then took the intelligence bulletin from the officer’s back pocket while he attempted to retrieve the radio.