Ex-UAW leader gets nearly 2 years in prison for corruption

The former president of the United Auto Workers, who is from Rock Island, Illinois, has been sentenced to 21 months in prison for corruption.

DETROIT — The former president of the United Auto Workers, who has ties to the Quad Cities, has been sentenced to 21 months in prison for corruption.

The US Department of Justice said Williams conspired with at least six other senior UAW officials to pull off this embezzlement scheme. Williams pleaded guilty to turning union dues into a pot of cash for golf, lodging and fancy meals.

Part of the sentence required Williams to hand over a custom-made set of Titleist golf clubs and other golf apparel that was seized during an August 2019 search of his home.

In addition to spending nearly 2 years behind bars, Williams must pay $132,000 in restitution, a $10,000 fine and spend one year on supervised release.

Williams led the union from 2014 to 2018. He's the latest in a long line of union officials who acknowledge betraying members through corruption.

The government says Williams “has cast a stain” on the UAW. Eleven union officials and a late official’s spouse have pleaded guilty since 2017, although not all the crimes were connected.