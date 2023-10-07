Trial of Henry Dinkins in death of Breasia Terrell expected to take 5 weeks

During a virtual hearing on Tuesday, the state said one of its key witnesses passed away in May. The trial is set to begin on Aug. 8 in Linn County.

The man accused of kidnapping and murdering a 10-year-old Davenport girl just over three years ago will be heading to trial in Linn County on Aug. 8.

Breasia Terrell was reported missing on July 10 in 2020. Her body was found in March 2021.

The final pre-trial hearing for Henry Dinkins was held virtually on Tuesday. The hearing went over how many witnesses the prosecution plans to bring forward — a total of 122 people. Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham said those witnesses will be narrowed down before the trial begins in just a few weeks.

Cunningham also noted that one of the key witnesses, Jared Brink, passed away in June. Cunningham said he had pulled Dinkins out of the mud in the area where Terrell's body was found. The witness had been deposed in late May, so the prosecution motioned to introduce his testimony anyways.

Dinkins' lawyers Chad Frese and Joel Waters also appeared virtually on Tuesday. Dinkins sat next to Waters during the entire hearing, however, he did not speak during it.

Ahead of the trial, both the prosecution and defense will meet to go over the motions each side has filed. That meeting is set for the Monday before the trial begins. Jury selection is to begin on Aug. 2. Overall, the entire trial is expected to take five weeks.