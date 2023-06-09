Date for verdict in Dinkins trial set

Dinkins is accused of kidnapping and killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — Just over a week after the prosecution and defense rested in the trial of Henry Dinkins, the judge has announced the date that the case will come to a close.

According to court documents filed on Sept. 6, the verdict will be given at the Scott County Courthouse on Sept. 15, at 9:05 a.m. Dinkins is accused of kidnapping and killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020.

The prosecution and defense gave their closing arguments on Aug. 29 following a nearly three-week trial. Because Dinkins waived his right to a trial by jury, he received a bench trial, and the ruling will come directly from the judge.