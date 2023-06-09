Date for verdict in Dinkins trial set

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — Just over a week after the prosecution and defense rested in the trial of Henry Dinkins, the judge has announced the date that the case will come to a close.
According to court documents filed on Sept. 6, the verdict will be given at the Scott County Courthouse on Sept. 15, at 9:05 a.m. Dinkins is accused of kidnapping and killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020.
The prosecution and defense gave their closing arguments on Aug. 29 following a nearly three-week trial. Because Dinkins waived his right to a trial by jury, he received a bench trial, and the ruling will come directly from the judge.
To read more on the trial of Henry Dinkins, click here. You can also watch the trial in its entirety on News 8's YouTube channel.