Milan man will serve 50 years for sexually assaulting a child, police say

David M. Drawyer was convicted on Feb. 15 for sexually assaulting a child.

MILAN, Illinois — Content warning: This story discusses sexual assault of a child and its definition by Illinois law.

A Milan man will spend the next 50 years of his life in prison for sexually assaulting a child, according to the Milan Police Department.

Police arrested David M. Drawyer, now 43, back in April 2022 on three counts of predatory sexual assault of a child. However, those charges were dismissed due to superseding charges being filed.

The new charges included 11 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and four counts of child pornography. He was convicted of three counts of sexual assault of a child.

Drawyer will spend the next 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Predatory criminal sexual assault of a child is a felony charge in Illinois. A person commits this crime if they:

Are 17 years or older and the victim is 13 years or younger

Make contact "between the sex organ or anus of one person and the part of the body of another for the purpose of sexual gratification or arousal of the victim or the accused"

Sexually penetrate the victim

Other violations include if the perpetrator is armed with a firearm and discharges it, causes great bodily harm that results in permanent disability or life-threatening injuries, or if they delivered a controlled substance to the victim without the victim's consent or by threat or deception.