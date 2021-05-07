Inmate leaves Davenport work release facility 'without permission'; Dept. of Corrections seeks information on whereabouts

Earnest Jamal Nunley is missing from the Davenport Residential Correctional Facility, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Earnest Jamal Nunley is missing from the Davenport Residential Correctional Facility, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Nunley, left the facility "without permission" on Thursday, May 6 and never returned, said a statement from the DOC. He is described as a 32-year-old black man, standing 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighing 195 pounds.

The DOC said Nunley has been at the facility since February 3, 2021 on a second-degree robbery conviction.

If you have any information on Nunley's whereabouts, you are asked to call your local police department.