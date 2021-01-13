Police seek information on whereabouts of Davenport work-release escapee

This man was supposed to return to the facility on Tuesday evening, January 12.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a 20-year-old man who failed to return to the Davenport Work Release Facility.

According to a statement from the Iowa Department of Corrections, Darion Lemont Thomas was supposed to return to the work-release facility on Tuesday night, January 12.

Thomas is described as a black man, standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.

Thomas was convicted of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and other crimes in Scott County. He's been at the work-release facility since September 30, 2020.

If you have any information on Thomas' whereabouts, call your local police department.