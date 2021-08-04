x
Iowa Corrections looking for Davenport work-release escapee

David Reinier Sr., 36, failed to report back to the Davenport Residential Correctional Facility Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
Credit: Iowa Corrections
David Lee Reinier Sr., 36, from failed to report back to his work-release program Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Corrections is looking for a man who failed to report back to a Davenport correctional facility as part of a work release program. 

David Reinier Sr., 36, failed to report back to the Davenport Residential Correctional Facility Wednesday, April 7, 2021. He was admitted to the work release facility on Nov. 10, 2020.

Reinier was convicted of first degree arson and manufacturing, dealing, consumption and possession with intent methamphetamine in Muscatine County.

Reinier is a white man at 5'9'' and weighs 319 pounds.

Iowa Corrections asks those with any information about Reinier's location to contact local police.

Reinier failed to report back to the program once before on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

   

