Davenport woman killed after crashing in high-speed chase

The Iowa State Patrol identified 24-year-old Alecia Garcia as the woman killed in the pursuit.
DAVENPORT, Iowa — According to the Iowa State Patrol, one person is dead and another seriously injured after a Wednesday night police pursuit resulted in a crash near Pleasant Street and Eastern Avenue in Davenport.

Alecia M. Garcia, a 24-year-old from Davenport, was identified as the woman killed in the crash. 

The other occupant of the vehicle was identified as 31-year-old Damonte Stewart of Oklahoma City. Stewart survived the crash but was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Davenport police were in pursuit of a 2002 Chevy Avalanche when the Avalanche crashed around 8:16 p.m.

The Avalanche was actively eluding police while traveling southbound on Eastern Avenue. The driver lost control of the vehicle near Elm Street and collided with an embankment before rolling down Eastern Avenue and coming to rest near Pleasant Street.

Police did not disclose why the vehicle was being pursued, nor who was driving the vehicle when it crashed.

The Davenport Police and Fire departments assisted in the pursuit and subsequent rescue efforts.

The accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.

