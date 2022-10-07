Davenport West terror threats lead to 15-year-old's arrest

The 15-year-old is being charged with two counts of threats of terrorism and two counts of first-degree harassment for their role in the threats.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Thursday, Davenport police arrested a 15-year-old in connection to threats directed at Davenport West High School last month.

On Friday, Sept. 23 and Wednesday Sept. 28, Davenport Police School Resource Officers were informed of potential threats of violence to students and staff at Davenport West High School, according to the Davenport Police Department.

On both occasions, additional law enforcement responded to the school to ensure a safe academic environment. The threats didn't impact normal school operations.

The investigation determined there was no immediate threat to the school. The 15-year-old arrested in connection has been charged with two counts of threats of terrorism, two counts of first-degree harassment and false reports. They were transported to the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Davenport Police Department would like to remind students of the importance of alerting a trusted adult such as a police officer or school administrator when they witness something suspicious.

This incident remains under investigation.