Davenport police ask for help locating car involved in hit-and-run spray painting

DPD is looking for a silver sedan that was reportedly used in an incident where someone drove erratically and spray-painted parked cars Sunday evening.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport police are searching for a car reportedly involved in a hit-and-run spray painting incident.

According to a new release from DPD, police are asking for help in locating a suspect vehicle and/or person involved in an incident that damaged several vehicles and a fence Sunday night.

The vehicle is photographed to be a silver sedan, though the make, model, driver and license plate are not identifiable through the shared photos.

Police say that on Sunday, July 31, from around the hours of 6-11 p.m., the vehicle and its driver were involved in an erratic hit-and-run spray painting incident that damaged 15 parked cars and a fence.

Those with any information about the incident are encouraged to call 563-326-6125 or submit a tip to QC Crime Stoppers at www.qccrimestoppers.com.

If your vehicle or property was damaged in this incident, you can file a report online at www.davenportiowa.com/nonemergencyreport.