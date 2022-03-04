Man hospitalized after shooting at Davenport strip club

Officers responded to Déjà Vu in Davenport to find a 33-year-old man who had suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man is in the hospital after a shooting at Déjà Vu in Davenport early Sunday morning.

According to the Davenport Police Department, at about 2:21 a.m., officers responded to the strip club at 5250 Grand Ave after receiving a report of a gunshot victim.

They arrived at the scene to find a 33-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was transported to multiple hospitals for treatment.