Police: Woman suffers life threatening injuries in Davenport shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A woman was shot and injured early Wednesday morning in Davenport.
The Davenport Police Department responded to a welfare check in the 1400 block of Main Street just after 3:10 a.m. Feb. 17, 2021, the department said in a statement.
Officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a nearby hospital with life threatening injuries and was later airlifted to Iowa City for further treatment.
An investigation is ongoing.
Those with information about this incident are asked to call the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125 or submit a tip at Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.