Police: Woman suffers life threatening injuries in Davenport shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A woman was shot and injured early Wednesday morning in Davenport.

The Davenport Police Department responded to a welfare check in the 1400 block of Main Street just after 3:10 a.m. Feb. 17, 2021, the department said in a statement.

Officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a nearby hospital with life threatening injuries and was later airlifted to Iowa City for further treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.