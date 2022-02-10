Thursday morning Davenport shooting leaves woman wounded

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A shooting left one woman with a gunshot wound Thursday, Feb. 10 in Davenport.
According to a Davenport Police Department news release, police responded to a shots fired call at about 8:45 a.m. Thursday on the 500 block of East 7th Street. Upon arrival, police found a 32-year-old woman who had been shot.
The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.
The incident remained under investigation as of Thursday morning.
