x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Thursday morning Davenport shooting leaves woman wounded

The shooting occurred at about 8:45 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10 on East 7th Street in Davenport.
Credit: WQAD
Davenport police squad car

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A shooting left one woman with a gunshot wound Thursday, Feb. 10 in Davenport.

According to a Davenport Police Department news release, police responded to a shots fired call at about 8:45 a.m. Thursday on the 500 block of East 7th Street. Upon arrival, police found a 32-year-old woman who had been shot.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.

The incident remained under investigation as of Thursday morning.

WQAD News 8 will update this story as more information is made available. Download our app and subscribe to our YouTube channel for updates. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Parents charged in Michigan school shooting face key hearing