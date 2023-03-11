Woman charged in Saturday morning Davenport shooting

Police say the victim was found with multiple gun shot wounds. She was transported to a nearby hospital.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 23-year-old woman is in the Scott County Jail Saturday evening for allegedly shooting another woman multiple times that morning, according to the Davenport Police Department.

Police report that Shalynda S. Montgomery of Davenport fired multiple shots at the unidentified victim Saturday before 8 a.m. First responders were dispatched to the scene at approximately 8:03 a.m.

Once at the scene located in the 600 block of West 63rd Street, authorities discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, according to the criminal complaint against Montgomery.

After authorities located her, Montgomery allegedly told them that she entered the victim's residence and shot her after a "brief struggle." She now faces three criminal charges related to the shooting:

Attempted murder.

Going armed with intent.

Willful injury causing serious injury.

Davenport police say there are no other updates at this time.

