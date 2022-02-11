Man in hospital after afternoon shooting in Davenport

A 34-year-old man was sent to the hospital after police received reports of shots fired on North Elsie Ave. and the discovery of a gunshot victim nearby.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man is in the hospital after a shooting incident in Davenport near the Kimberly Road Walmart.

According to the Davenport Police Department, at about 1:22 p.m. on Friday, February 11, officers responded to the 3900 block of North Elsie Avenue after a report of shots fired.

On the way there, officials received additional reports that a shooting victim was found at a business close to where the aforementioned shots were reported, saying that they believe the two incidents are related.

Upon arrival, officers found a residence that had been struck by gunfire, as well as 34-year-old man who had suffered a gunshot wound. He was sent to the hospital for the non-life-threatening injury.