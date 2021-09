Officers responded to the 3100 block of Nobis Drive just after 3:30 a.m. for a shots fired call.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man was hurt after a shooting in Davenport early Saturday morning on Sept. 4.

Police arrived and found a man shot. He was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.