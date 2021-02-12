Shooting injures 1 late Wednesday night in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Police Department responded to a call regarding multiple shots fired Wednesday night in Davenport.
The shooting occurred at about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1. on the 1500 block of West 8th Street.
According to police, one person was injured and treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
As of Thursday morning, Dec. 2, police said the incident remained under investigation and asked anyone with information about the shooting call the department at 563-326-6125 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.