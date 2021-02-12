Shooting injures 1 late Wednesday night in Davenport

Police said one person was injured after a shooting late Wednesday night on West 8th Street in Davenport.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Police Department responded to a call regarding multiple shots fired Wednesday night in Davenport.

The shooting occurred at about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1. on the 1500 block of West 8th Street.

According to police, one person was injured and treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.