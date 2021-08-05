Davenport robbery suspect apprehended after crashing during police chase

After crashing his car while being chased by Davenport police the suspect was apprehended when he tried to flee on foot.

Davenport officers apprehended a robbery suspect early Thursday morning after he crashed his car during a police chase.

According to the Davenport Police Department, at about 1:13 a.m. on Thursday, August 5, officers responded to the area of the Kimberly Road Walmart location after a robbery was reported.

Officers located the suspect driving away and began a traffic stop. The suspect initially complied with the stop, but quickly sped away, resulting in a chase being launched.

The pursuit ended in the area of 49th and Fairmount Streets when the suspect crashed the car. After a brief foot chase, officers apprehended the suspect and took him into custody.

DPD identified the suspect as 25-year-old Hunter Jones from Davenport, who is now charged with 1st Degree Robbery.