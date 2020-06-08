Davenport re-thinking having police officers inside schools

Members of the public debate whether SRO's should stay.

Davenport may re-think it's policy of having police officers inside some of its schools. The school resource officers are seen by as added protection for students and staff, others question if they will be needed as buildings are emptied by the coronavirus threat.

Davenport Police officer Curitss Carter isn't your average officer. He's a resource officer at Davenport West High School, and after 10 years he's now considered faculty.

At a council meeting on Wednesday August 5th, the biggest question of the night was; is it time to remove school resource officers from our schools?

"A case why we really need social workers and mental health workers more than police in the schools," said one member of the public.

Some members of the public say the violence in schools is a justification to keep police officers, known as SROs, in schools.

"The SROs are not the problem,"proclaimed another.

"Many teachers mentioned they want as much support in their buildings as possible and they do not feel ready to deescalate situations," said union member John Keeley.

Others say the presence of the officers actually makes schools less safe.

"Do we really need school resource officers in the buildings where there's only half the population."

Ricky Terrell is the security supervisor at Davenport West High School. For 16 years he's helped keep things under control.

"If you have to question whether or not we need this, we do."

He says their presence is warranted.

"I can tell officer Carter rapport with the kids is excellent. And if officer Carter wasn't there at the beginning of school year, kids would wonder why."

Mother, Jane Durax, knows violence firsthand, "My son was 16 when he was arrested at Davenport High School and went off to prison."

She says at the time of her sons arrest, there was no rehabilitation programs for students. "Why aren't we putting more money into better drug and alcohol programs for our kids," says Jane.

Meanwhile council members say they need more data to make a conclusive decision.

"If we don't have the necessary data or the necessary information how can we make an informed decision as a council," said 7th Ward. Alderman Patrick Peacock.