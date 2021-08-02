x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WQAD.com

Crime

Davenport police respond to shots fired call on Heatherton Drive

The shots fired call came in around 11am on Sunday morning. One person is now in custody.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport police arrested a man for firing a gun at an apartment complex on Heatherton Drive. A shots fired call came in at around 11am. 

Responding units searching the area and found evidence to indicate a shots fired incident had occurred, including a fired casing. 

No one was hurt. 

During the ensuing investigation, officers found 29-year-old Roylee Richardson inside of an apartment, when he tried to run, officers apprehended him.

Richardson is now in custody at the Scott County jail and charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, felon in possession, assault with injury and possession of a controlled substance. 

RELATED: Police: Teen sought in fatal shooting at Wisconsin mall

RELATED: Only 1 person hospitalized in Newton pileup, fire department says