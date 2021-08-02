Davenport police respond to shots fired call on Heatherton Drive

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport police arrested a man for firing a gun at an apartment complex on Heatherton Drive. A shots fired call came in at around 11am.
Responding units searching the area and found evidence to indicate a shots fired incident had occurred, including a fired casing.
No one was hurt.
During the ensuing investigation, officers found 29-year-old Roylee Richardson inside of an apartment, when he tried to run, officers apprehended him.
Richardson is now in custody at the Scott County jail and charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, felon in possession, assault with injury and possession of a controlled substance.