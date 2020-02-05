Davenport Police see recent spike in gun crimes

Since March 1st, Davenport Police have responded to 50 confirmed shots fired incidents, seized over 60 firearms and made 22 arrests associated with gun crimes.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday May 1, Davenport City officials sent out a call to action concerning the recent spike in gun crimes the city has seen.

"When we have a spike like we did this past week where we have five incidents in one day... it always comes to our attention as a police department," said Chief Paul Sikorski.

Chief Sikorski said the month of April is statistically high for gun-related crimes due to the warmer weather.

"Right around St. Patrick’s Day we start to see the uptick and we certainly did this year as well," Chief Sikorski said.

Since March 1st, Davenport Police have responded to 50 confirmed shots fired incidents, seized over 60 firearms and made 22 arrests associated with gun crimes.

"If you commit a crime with a gun in Davenport - we're going to find you, arrest you and prosecute you to the full extent of the law," said Mayor Mike Matson.

Mayor Matson added that the department has been successful prosecuting gun crimes thanks to newer technology called the NIBIN system.

"To date, the NIBIN system has processed over 589 shell casings, and has generated over 255 leads for investigators to follow up on," said Mayor Matson.

When officers collect shell casings from the scene, they then get entered into the NIBIN system to help officers connect shootings to one another or to a specific gun.

"Usually if there's a lead we get those leads within just a couple days," said Chief Sikorski.

While running for office, Mayor Matson said he spent a lot of time talking with the residents and heard a consistent concern over gun crime in the community.

"We need your help. We need the citizens in Davenport to pay attention. Use your eyes and ears. And call 911 when you see something suspicious," said Mayor Matson.