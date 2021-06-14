Davenport police respond to shots fired incident near VanderVeer Park

Police got a call about two cars exchanging gunfire near the corner of West Pleasant Street and North Main Street.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport Police responded to a shots fired incident Monday morning near the corner of West Pleasant Street and North Main Street in Davenport, that's about two blocks south of VanderVeer Park.

Police say they got a report around 9:30 a.m. about two cars exchanging gunfire.

At the scene, police found a number of shell casings. So far, no injuries have been reported but one house was hit by the gunfire.

"We did have a number of rounds fired within a neighborhood, within a residential neighborhood," said Davenport Assistant Police Chief Jeff Bladel, "I think it does show a pretty disregard for human life during the day, right here in broad daylight."

Police say they are interviewing one of the drivers, but did not release a description about the second car.