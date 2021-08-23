Davenport police: Man injured by gunfire in neighborhood shooting

In addition to significant damage to the surrounding area, police now report that a man was sent to the hospital in the Grand Street shooting incident.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Police Department reports additional details about a shooting that took place on Saturday, August 21, including that a man was injured by the gunfire.

The incident occurred on at about 10:30 p.m. that night in the 1800 block of grand avenue, with DPD responded to the scene after reports that someone was struck by gunfire.

In a press release on Monday, August 23, police confirmed that a man was indeed injured in the shooting, and that he was sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers found around 40 shell casings at the scene.