Davenport police: Man injured by gunfire in neighborhood shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Police Department reports additional details about a shooting that took place on Saturday, August 21, including that a man was injured by the gunfire.
The incident occurred on at about 10:30 p.m. that night in the 1800 block of grand avenue, with DPD responded to the scene after reports that someone was struck by gunfire.
Previous witness testimony revealed that the shooting had done significant damage to property in the immediate area, leaving bullet holes in cars and homes.
In a press release on Monday, August 23, police confirmed that a man was indeed injured in the shooting, and that he was sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers found around 40 shell casings at the scene.
Police says that early investigation leads them to believe that the incident was not a random act of violence. Further investigation is underway.