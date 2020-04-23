Davenport police arrest man with gun in a playground

He was found hiding in a child’s playhouse with a gun that police say was stolen.

Police say on Wednesday April 22, around 11:21 A.M., they responded to a suspicious call at 1300 Myrtle Street of a man sitting in a car with a gun.

According to police, when they approached the vehicle, the man ran leading officers on a foot pursuit.

