Davenport man arrested in connection to early morning Walgreens robbery

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man has been arrested after he reportedly robbed a Walgreens.

Just before 3 a.m. on Thursday, June 17, Davenport police responded to the Walgreens at 1525 East Kimberly Road after reports of a robbery taking place.

Police say 38-year-old Donald Hill of Davenport, entered the Walgreens and demanded money from an employee. After getting an undisclosed amount, police say he jumped in a car and drove off.

Working with the Bettendorf Police Department, officers were able to locate Hill's car near 2500 East Street, just West of Mckinley Elementary School in Davenport. Hill was also located and charged with second degree robbery, operating at vehicle while intoxicated, fifth degree theft, and operating without owner's consent.