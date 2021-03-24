Davenport officer's use of force found justified in mid-February shooting

An officer-involved shooting that took place in a Walgreen's parking lot in mid-February has been deemed justified by the Scott County Attorney's Office.

One of the officers on scene, Officer Nathaniel Missimer approached the suspect vehicle, occupied by Clarence Washington, but Washington tried to drive away, according to Devine's statement. Officer Missimer then got back into his squad car, which got hit by Washington who was trying to flee the scene.

"At that time, Missimer used his own vehicle to push Washington’s vehicle against a snow bank so he would be unable to flee," read the statement. This allowed Officer Missimer to see inside Washington's front windshield, noticing he was the only one in the vehicle.

"Information had been relayed from the earlier armed robbery call that Clarence Washington had stated he wasn't going back to prison, and that he was going to shoot it out with the police," according to the statement. Officer Missimer saw Washington reach into his jean jacket pocket and then saw a firearm get pulled out.

"He's got a gun" can be heard on the body cam footage, according to Devine's statement.

The statement indicated that Washington fired several rounds toward Officer Missimer. Officer Missimer went back behind his squad car for protection during this time.

"Shortly after that, Missimer looked around his vehicle and observed that Washington still had the firearm in his hand," read the statement. "At that time, Officer Missimer fired his own duty weapon into the vehicle."

Officer Missimer fired 12 shots, said the statement. Washington sustained three gunshot wounds from the exchange.

Washington was apprehended, and was taken to the hospital for treatment. He was released from the hospital on February 23 and was taken to the Scott County Jail. Online jail records show that he remained in their custody as of March 24.

According to the Scott County Attorney's Office, they planned to file charges of attempted murder of a police officer against Washington.

Overall, Officer Missimer was found to be justified in his use of force:

"Clarence Washington’s actions of brandishing, pointing, and shooting a firearm toward Officer Missimer put the lives and physical safety of him and other officers at risk. It was reasonable and necessary for Officer Missimer to fire his weapon to prevent injury or death to himself, other officers, or members of the community in the parking lot that day."