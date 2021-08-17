Officer responding to loud music complaint in Davenport shoots dog to stop attack

Police said a dog came out of the apartment in question, and started attacking the responding officer.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport police officer was attacked by a dog while responding to a loud music complaint at an apartment in the early hours of Tuesday, August 17.

Around 12:15 a.m., the officer went inside the common area of the apartment, in the 6500 block of North Harrison Street, and heard the music coming from the second floor, according to a statement from the police department. The officer went up to the second floor landing and saw an open door leading to the unit where the music was coming from.

That's when police said "a large dog from within the apartment ran out into the hallway, attacking the officer."

The officer went outside with the dog still attacking, said police. The officer then shot the dog and ended the attack.