Davenport men get 25-year sentences for fentanyl overdose death

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two Davenport men were sentenced to 25 years in prison on Wednesday, Nov. 17 for causing a drug overdose death after distributing what they claimed to be heroin but was actually fentanyl.

Jarad Postell, 40, and Kerry Morgan, 31, both were convicted of conspiracy to manufacture, distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl that was claimed to be heroin, resulting in death and serious bodily injury, according to news releases from the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to the department, a drug overdose death was reported to the Davenport Police Department in September 2019 after a victim was confirmed to be dead upon arrival at a local hospital.

It was later revealed during the case trial that Morgan had given the fentanyl to co-conspirator Amber Maxwell, who then gave it to Postell to give to the victim. While under the supervision of Postell, the victim used the what was believed to be heroin and began to drift in and out of consciousness. After Postell's failed attempt to give the victim Narcan, a medication used to treat suspected opioid overdose, he dropped the victim off at the hospital.