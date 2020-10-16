Davenport man to serve 20 years in prison for wife's death in 2019

The sentencing was handed down on Friday, October 16 in Scott County Court.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man has been sentenced to serve 20 years in prison for the 2019 death of his wife.

Casey Klemme's sentence was handed down in Scott County Court on Friday, October 16. A spokesperson from the court said Klemme was sentenced to serve 10 years for involuntary manslaughter, five years for domestic abuse assault impeding air/blood flow causing bodily injury, and five years for felon in possession of a firearm.

The judge ordered that the sentences must run consecutively, not to exceed 20 years.

Previous reports indicate that on Friday, September 4 Klemme entered a written plea of guilty to voluntary manslaughter, according to a spokesperson with Scott County courts.

Affidavits show that police were called to the home the couple shared in the 6900 block of Oak Street twice within a 10-hour span; once for a domestic disturbance and a second time because Tiffany was unresponsive.

When police were called the first time, Casey was heard yelling that he was "choking" Tiffany. Previous reports indicate that Tiffany had a bruised eye, bloody nose and cut on her foot, but that she didn't want to report her injuries.

"The victim died as a result of the injuries she received and the cause of her death was listed as blunt force injuries to the head in the autopsy report," read the police affidavit.