Davenport man pleads guilty to mother's murder, faces sentencing in 2022

McKinsley Steven Watson of Davenport pleaded guilty Friday to killing his 59-year-old mother in May 2020.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man pleading guilty Friday, Oct. 29 to second-degree murder in the death of his mother back in 2020.

Victoria Watson, 59, was found dead early morning May 21, 2020 in her West 63rd Street apartment in Davenport, according to the Davenport Police Department. She had been strangled and suffered from a head injury. At the scene, her son McKinsley Steven Watson was seen on the apartment's front stoop showing odd behavior possibly related to drug use.

Police records showed that the two had shared the apartment.

After an investigation, Davenport police charged then-36-year-old McKinsley with first-degree murder, and he was taken to Scott County Jail.

At the hearing Friday, Watson pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder, for which he could still face up to 50 years in prison.