Davenport man leads deputies on armed chase through farm field

Police were forced to to use drones and armored vehicles to catch the suspect safely after officers were almost injured by gunfire.

A Davenport man fled the scene of a police investigation Saturday morning and led them on a chase that nearly injured two law enforcement official, according to a post from the Iowa County Sheriff's Office.

At about 9:50 p.m. on Friday, March 6th, Iowa County Sheriff Deputies responded to the scene of a car fire near the 226 mile marker of Interstate 80. The car matched the description of a vehicle that had been stolen from Davenport, Iowa and had been involved in an armed robbery earlier in the day.

At 5:42 a.m. on Saturday, March 7th, deputies were notified of a man suspiciously walking close to traffic on I-80 a mile away from the scene of the investigation. Deputies attempted to make contact with the man, but he pulled a handgun on them and fled into a nearby farm field.

Multiple officers from various local agencies reported to the field to help locate the man.

Minutes after the initial contact was made, the man fired a shot at at a patrol vehicle, which shattered the window and nearly struck two officers.

To find the man, officers deployed a drone into the air. They discovered that he had managed to hide himself inside a large drain pipe. When officers attempted to make their way towards the location, the man fired another shot and started fires near his location.

Nearby sheriff's offices were able to supply the officers with armored vehicles that allowed them to safely approach the suspect. At this point, the suspect gave up and surrendered himself.

The man was identified as 31-year-old Davenport resident Jeremy Krapp. He was arrested on charges of attempted murder, assaulting peace officers while displaying a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held in the Iowa County Jail.