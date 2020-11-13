x
Davenport man injured in mid-day stabbing

The victim wasn't severely harmed, but the culprit is still unknown.
Credit: MGN

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man is in the hospital after he was attacked and stabbed in the late morning of Friday, November 13.

Davenport Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 800 block of W 7th Street at about 11:04 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a man who had sustained non-life threatening wounds, and sent him to a hospital for treatment.

Police detectives are at the scene investigating the incident. No details about a suspect have been released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”. 

