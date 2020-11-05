Davenport man facing several gun-related charges in connection with two threatening incidents

In late April and mid-May, police said this man was reported to police after firing at and threatening someone with a gun.

A 23-year-old man is facing several weapons charges in connection to two gun-related incidents.

In late-April, 23-year-old Gabriel Juras pointed a gun at someone while he was driving, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department.

Police said Juras followed someone in his vehicle and then got out in the 5200 block of Sheridan.

"He aimed and fired at the victim as he was driving by in his vehicle," read the statement. Investigators found a fired cartridge case in the area.

On Sunday, May 10, police said officers were called to the 640 block of 64th Street where someone had reported being threatened with a gun.

Police said shortly before 8 p.m., two people had shown up at a home in that neighborhood in a gray Nissan Sedan with a gun. Police said Juras was in the car and pointed the gun from the driver-side window.

"The suspects came to the door and began knocking on the door with the firearm taunting them to come outside and threatened to shoot them," read a statement from police.

Officers who responded to the scene saw a gray Nissan Sentra heading southbound down Welcome Way and pulled it over. Juras and the other person in the car were arrested.

The person Juras was with had a loaded .22 Caliber Walther P22 pistol in his waistband, according to police. Police said that gun had been stolen and was reported by one of Juras' family members