Davenport man facing kidnapping, sexual assault charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man is facing kidnapping and sexual abuse charges after an incident on Feb. 6, 2021.

The Davenport Police Department responded to the 2200 block of Pacific Street on reports of kidnapping and sexual assault.

After an investigation, Adrian Castillo, 39, was booked into Scott County Jail on a $25,000 bond on Feb. 10, 2021.

Davenport police did not release any information about the victim or further details about the incident.