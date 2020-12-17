Davenport man facing charges for shooting at Kimberly Mart

A Davenport man is facing charges for a shooting incident at Kimberly Mart last week.

Carlos Maxfield, 25, allegedly shot two bullets out of a car parked at Kimberly Mart, 1714 East Kimberly Road, just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, according to a Davenport Police Department affidavit.

Gunfire hit a victim's driver's door and rear driver's door, the affidavit said.