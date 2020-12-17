Davenport man facing charges for shooting at Kimberly Mart

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man is facing charges for a shooting at Kimberly Mart last week.
Carlos Maxfield, 25, allegedly shot two bullets out of a car parked at Kimberly Mart, 1714 East Kimberly Road, just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, according to a Davenport Police Department affidavit.
Gunfire hit a victim's driver's door and rear driver's door, the affidavit said.
Maxfield is being held without bond and is facing assault with a deadly weapon charges, control of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and escape/absence of custody.