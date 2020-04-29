Davenport man faces firearms charges after gunfire damages home

A house was damaged in a shooting Wednesday morning, April 29, after an incident involving a group of people escalated, said police.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection to a shooting that damaged a house in a Davenport neighborhood.

A statement from the Davenport Police Department indicated that gunfire was reported in the area of Marquette and High Streets just before 10 a.m.on Wednesday, April 29. Responding officers found spent shell casings in the 1200 block of West High Street.

"Preliminary information described a disturbance involving several subjects that escalated into shots being fired," said the statement.

Police said one house in the 2000 block of Marquette Street was damaged in the gunfire. There were no reported injuries.

Major Jeffrey Bladel said 21-year-old Nathan Tyson was arrested and charged with two counts of reckless use of a firearm in connection.