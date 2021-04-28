x
Davenport man charged with murder of girlfriend in March

A woman who was found dead on March 24 has been identified and her then-boyfriend has been charged with murder.
Credit: Scott County Police Department

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man has been arrested and charged for a March 24 incident where he allegedly murder his then-girlfriend.

The Davenport Police Department announced on Wednesday, April 28 that Davenport resident Sylvis Nelson has been charged with 1st Degree Murder in the killing 34-year-old Davenport woman Cobrianda Anderson, who he was living with at the time.

The incident dates back to March 24, 2021, where police found her dead in her home on West 1 St. after receiving a medical call.

Nelson was taken into custody by the Davenport and Rock Island Police Departments after being located in Rock Island.

