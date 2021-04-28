Davenport man charged with murder of girlfriend in March

A woman who was found dead on March 24 has been identified and her then-boyfriend has been charged with murder.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man has been arrested and charged for a March 24 incident where he allegedly murder his then-girlfriend.

The Davenport Police Department announced on Wednesday, April 28 that Davenport resident Sylvis Nelson has been charged with 1st Degree Murder in the killing 34-year-old Davenport woman Cobrianda Anderson, who he was living with at the time.