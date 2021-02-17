x
Davenport man charged in mother's death

Davenport police responded to the 2600 block of Central Park Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. Feb. 16, 2021 and found a 77-year-old woman dead in an apartment.
Credit: Vine Link
Andrew Rupp, 53, from Davenport, is being accused of murdering his mother Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man is being charged murder in the death of his mother Tuesday. 

The Davenport Police Department responded to the 2600 block of Central Park Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. Feb. 16, 2021. 

Officers found Dianne Rupp, 77, from Davenport, dead inside one of the apartments. 

Police arrested her son, Andrew Rupp, 53. 

Rupp is facing first degree murder charges as well as interference with official acts and possession of a controlled substance.

Rupp is being held at Scott County Jail. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

Those with information about this incident are asked to call the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125 or submit a tip at Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

