Davenport man charged in connection with murder of Wisconsin man in early April

A report of gunfire in a Davenport neighborhood led police to find a 40-year-old Wisconsin man, who later died, injured on a sidewalk.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Wisconsin man in early April.

According to a statement from the Davenport Police Department, 35-year-old Princesun Murphy was arrested and charged on Friday, May 8 in connection with the death of 40-year-old Jabari M. Scurlock, from Wisconsin.

Police previously said Scurlock was found with life-threatening injuries in the 900 block of Marquette Street after responding to a report of gunfire in the area. Officers found Scurlock on the sidewalk around 1:10 a.m., Thursday, April 9. The Racine, Wisconsin man was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical responders.