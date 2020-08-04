Davenport man accused of shooting another, attacking second victim with metal box Tuesday night

Police say Moore also gave a fake name and birth date on arrest.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man is accused of shooting another person and attacking a second victim with a metal box in Davenport Tuesday night.

The Davenport Police Department responded to reports of gunfire in the 6000 block of Western Avenue around 11:30 p.m., according to a police affidavit.

James Lee Moore, 50, is facing several felony charges after police say he shot a victim twice in the leg, according to the affidavit. Moore is also accused of hitting a second victim with a "metal media box" during the incident Tuesday.

Police say Moore gave a fake name and birth date on arrest.