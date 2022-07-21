Teenager shot at Davenport Kwik Star; 18-year-old arrested in connection

Cazmier Shaw of Davenport has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after firing an illegal gun inside the occupied gas station.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport police have arrested one man after he allegedly fired his gun inside a Kwik Star gas station, injuring a 17-year-old male during the early morning hours of Thursday, July 21.

Police were called to the Kwik Star at 2850 W. Locust Street at 1:37 a.m. after reports of shots fired by one victim.

A 17-year-old male was inside the gas station, suffering from a gunshot wound. A Davenport police officer rendered emergency aid until the scene was secure for Medic EMS to respond.

After a short investigation, DPD officers identified and arrested a suspect, Cazmier A. Shaw, an 18-year-old from Davenport.

Police documents allege that Shaw used an illegal semi-automatic firearm inside the convenience store. He allegedly fired his weapon multiple times at two intended targets, who were among "three employees and an uninvolved store patron."

The 17-year-old victim was struck by the gunfire in the upper left leg, causing serious injury.

Davenport police say that "this act of violence placed everyone near the registers at an extreme risk of serious bodily injury or death."

After locating Shaw, he admitted to firing the shots in the store in a post-Miranda interview, according to police. They also recovered the firearm.

Shaw is charged with two counts of attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and the use of a dangerous weapon in a commission of a crime.

The business did sustain some damage from the gunfire. No other injuries or damage were reported.

