The victim was sent to the hospital, and a suspect was quickly caught.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport police responded to a robbery at the Kimberly Road Hy-Vee that left one person injured Thursday night.

Officers responded to the scene just after 7:30 p.m. The suspect had already left the scene, and left a person with non life-threatening injuries. The victim was rushed to the hospital.

After immediate investigation a suspect was found and arrested a short distance away from the store.