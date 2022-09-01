Davenport man, 2 teens arrested after July arson investigation

Investigators said the suspects threw an incendiary device into a home on July 20, causing an explosion that did notable damage to the building.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Three people, including two teenagers, have been arrested in connection to an arson that happened in late July, according to the Davenport Fire Department.

On Wednesday, July 20 at about 5:28 a.m., DFD responded to a home in the 1500 block of Washington Street after a possible arson was reported.

Fire investigators found an incendiary device inside the building that was purposefully thrown through a window. It exploded and caused moderate damage to the living room and front of the house.

No injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported, and a criminal investigation was launched.

Later, on Sept. 1, authorities determined that the explosion was set off by three suspects: 31-year-old Spenser Barton of Davenport and two juveniles, ages 14 and 15.

All three were charged with first-degree arson and conspiracy to commit a felony. Barton resides in the Clinton County Jail. The Davenport Fire Marshal's Office continues to investigate the incident.