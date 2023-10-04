18-year-old woman dies after being shot multiple times in Davenport Sunday night

Zion E. Harrison is charged with second-degree murder and going armed with intent in the death of the woman, according to Davenport police.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — An 18-year-old woman is dead from gunshot wounds following a Sunday night incident in the 2700 block of E 53rd Street in Davenport, according to police.

The Davenport Police Department says officers and other first responders with the fire and EMS departments responded to a reported shooting at Jersey Meadow Apartments at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Once at the scene, officers found the 18-year-old victim, later identified as Faith M. Zulu, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she died from said injuries.

Police arrested 18-year-old Zion E. Harrison of Davenport and charged him with second-degree murder and going armed with intent in relation to this incident.

The criminal complaint against Harrison says he and the woman "got into an altercation" outside of the apartment complex before he "willfully, deliberately, and with malice of aforethought" shot the woman multiple times. He was also arrested on other outstanding warrants.

Harrison was booked into the Scott County jail at 7:39 a.m. on Monday, according to online jail records. He remains in custody as of Monday afternoon.