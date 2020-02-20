Davenport Hungry Hobo robbed at gunpoint

Police said the suspect was described as a white female wearing a grey hoodie, black pants and sunglasses.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Hungry Hobo in Davenport was robbed at gunpoint shortly before closing time.

The armed robbery was reported around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department.

Police said a white female wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and sunglasses went up to a worker, showed a handgun and demanded money.

"The subject then fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money," said police.

There were no reported injuries.