Davenport Hungry Hobo robbed at gunpoint

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Hungry Hobo in Davenport was robbed at gunpoint shortly before closing time.
The armed robbery was reported around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department.
Police said a white female wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and sunglasses went up to a worker, showed a handgun and demanded money.
"The subject then fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money," said police.
There were no reported injuries.
If you have any information you're asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.