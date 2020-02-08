Davenport father murdered at son's funeral service

Davenport police say the 26-year-old victim Jeremy Shorter died of gunshot wounds Saturday. Murder suspect 24-year-old Nuemonei Laster in custody.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport father was shot to death Saturday morning at the funeral service for his 8-year-old son.

Davenport police said 26-year-old Jeramie Shorter died of his wounds at the hospital, after he was shot at around 11:30 a.m. at Weert's Funeral Home on Jersey Ridge.

Twenty-four-year Nuemonei Laster is in custody on charges of first degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and other charges.

At the time of the shooting, Shorter and family were attending the visitation for eight-year-old Jermier Shorter, who according to his obituary died of cancer on July 18th.

Callers reported a man in the lot with a handgun and provided a vehicle description for the suspect as he fled the scene. An officer responding to the call attempted a stop on the suspect vehicle, but the suspect escaped reaching high speeds through residential areas.

The police said their investigation led them to 800 W. 15th Street, where Laster located and arrested after a foot pursuit.