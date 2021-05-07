Woman pleads guilty to shooting a mother of five at Davenport Chuck E. Cheese

A 25-year-old Davenport woman has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter after shooting and killing a woman at Chuck E. Cheese in October of 2020.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 25-year-old Davenport woman has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter after a shooting at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant.

Pollion accepted a plea deal that includes a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Family previously said Chairs got into an argument with another mother at Chuck E. Cheese after her son's game card was taken by another child.

Witnesses said that argument ended but Pollion and Chairs began another fight. Pollion fired one shot at Chairs. She later died at a Davenport hospital. Previous reports indicate Chairs was hit in the shoulder, striking a major artery.

Chairs' family members remember her fondly, her sister saying she had a kind heart and a pure soul.

"She always wanted to help, even when she needed help of her own. She loved children, especially her own nieces and nephews," she said.

A friend of Chairs' agreed. Garrolyn Vah told News 8 when she met Chairs, they instantly clicked. She described Chairs as an amazing person, hardworking mother, and an incredible friend.

A sentencing hearing for Pollion is set for June 4 at 10 a.m.